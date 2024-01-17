Cassyette has announced her long-awaited debut album, ‘This World Fucking Sucks’

Cassyette has announced her long-awaited debut album.

The full-length is called ‘This World Fucking Sucks’, and it will be released on 23rd August via 23 Recordings. She’s also shared lead singles ‘Why Am I Like This?’ and ‘Ipecac’, in addition to details of a UK and European headline.

Speaking the album, Cassyette says: “I’m so excited for the release of my first album. I’ve put in so much work and I’ve collaborated with so many amazing and talented people and I’m so grateful to see it brought to life. Since my Dad’s passing, I’ve tried my best to not surrender to the darkness that comes with grief. It’s from that darkness that ‘This World Fucking Sucks’ was born, and I really hope to do him proud, and that anyone that’s going through the same thing takes comfort in listening to it. We’re in this together.”

Check out the new singles below.

Cassyette’s headline tour will visit:

APRIL

01 The Globe – Cardiff, UK

02 The Fleece – Bristol, UK

04 Academy 2 – Manchester, UK

05 KK’s Steelmill – Wolverhampton, UK

07 SWG3 Warehouse – Glasgow, UK

08 The Leadmill – Sheffield, UK

10 O2 Academy2 – Leicester, UK

11 Scala – London, UK

15 Luxor – Cologne, DE

17 headCRASH – Hamburg, DE

18 Hole44 – Berlin, DE

20 Niebo – Warsaw, POL

21 Cafe V Lese – Prague, CZ

23 Akvarium – Budapest, HUN

24 Feierwerk (Orangehouse) – Munich, GER

26 Kofmehl – Kofmehl, CH

27 Biko – Milan, IT

29 Boule Noire – Paris, FR

MAY

01 Melkweg Up – Amsterdam, NL