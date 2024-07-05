Cassyette has shared a new single, ‘Friends In Low Places’

Cassyette has released her new single ‘Friends In Low Places’, lifted from her highly anticipated debut album ‘This World Fucking Sucks’, due out August 23rd via 23 Recordings.

The track follows Cassyette’s performance at this year’s Download Festival and her recent support slot on Bryan Adams’ nationwide UK tour.

Speaking about the new single, Cassyette said: “‘Friends in Low Places’ is the last song I added to the album. It felt like the final piece of the puzzle after writing a record about times of hardship, while grieving my dad, getting clean after struggling with addiction and ending a long term relationship. This album needed ‘Friends in Low Places’ to even exist in the first place. It’s because of those very important friends that continued to hold me up at every pitfall that I am even still here, and vice versa. I dedicate this song to those friends (they know who they are) as we’re so lucky to have each other throughout everything. I want people to dedicate this song to friends who have been there for them through times of hardship. This World Fucking Sucks but it definitely sucks a little less when we have friends around us to help hold us through those times. We are all in this together.”

‘Friends In Low Places’ is follows previous singles ‘Over It’, ‘When She Told Me’, ‘Why Am I LIke This?’, ‘Ipecac’, and surprise track ‘Four Leaf Clover’ which Cassyette released in honour of Father’s Day.

Speaking aboutthe album, Cassyette explains: “I’m so excited for the release of my first album. I’ve put in so much work and I’ve collaborated with so many amazing and talented people and I’m so grateful to see it brought to life. Since my Dad’s passing, I’ve tried my best to not surrender to the darkness that comes with grief. It’s from that darkness that ‘This World Fucking Sucks’ was born, and I really hope to do him proud, and that anyone that’s going through the same thing takes comfort in listening to it. We’re in this together.”

Earlier this week Cassyette also announced a series of in-store signings and performances across the UK. Kicking off in Kingston Upon Thames on August 22nd, Cassyette will stop off in Brighton, London, Bristol, Nottingham and Manchester, before finishing up in Glasgow on August 30th.

The dates in full read:

AUGUST

22 Banquet Kingston, Kingston upon Thames, UK

23 HMV, Chelmsford, UK

24 Resident Music, Brighton, UK

25 Rough Trade East, London, UK

26 Rough Trade Bristol, Bristol, UK

27 Rough Trade Nottingham, Nottingham, UK

28 Crash Records, Manchester, UK

29 Crash Records, Leeds, UK

30 Assai Records, Edinburgh, UK

30 Assai Records, Glasgow, UK