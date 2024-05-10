Cassyette has released a new single from her upcoming debut album – check out ‘Over It’

Cassyette has released a new single, ‘Over It’.
It’s a cut from her recently-announced debut album. The full-length is called ‘This World Fucking Sucks’, and it will be released on 23rd August via 23 Recordings. She’s already shared lead singles ‘When She Told Me’, ‘Why Am I Like This?’ and ‘Ipecac’, in addition to details of a UK and European headline.
“’Over it’ came to me the day after I wrote my song ‘Mayhem’- it was like a part two of the song,” she explains. “I actually left it for a while and came back to it a year later, unable to let the song go, I realised I wasn’t able to let the feelings go either.”
Check out the new singles below.
Cassyette’s headline tour will visit:
APRIL
01 The Globe – Cardiff, UK
02 The Fleece – Bristol, UK
04 Academy 2 – Manchester, UK
05 KK’s Steelmill – Wolverhampton, UK
07 SWG3 Warehouse – Glasgow, UK
08 The Leadmill – Sheffield, UK
10 O2 Academy2 – Leicester, UK
11 Scala – London, UK
15 Luxor – Cologne, DE
17 headCRASH – Hamburg, DE
18 Hole44 – Berlin, DE
20 Niebo – Warsaw, POL
21 Cafe V Lese – Prague, CZ
23 Akvarium – Budapest, HUN
24 Feierwerk (Orangehouse) – Munich, GER
26 Kofmehl – Kofmehl, CH
27 Biko – Milan, IT
29 Boule Noire – Paris, FR
MAY
01 Melkweg Up – Amsterdam, NL