Cassyette has shared an emotional new cut from her long-awaited debut, ‘When She Told Me’

Cassyette has released a new single, ‘When She Told Me’.

It’s a cut from her recently-announced debut album. The full-length is called ‘This World Fucking Sucks’, and it will be released on 23rd August via 23 Recordings. She’s already shared lead singles ‘Why Am I Like This?’ and ‘Ipecac’, in addition to details of a UK and European headline.

“When She Told Me is about the moment my mum told me we lost my dad,” Cassyette explains. “It was the worst moment of my life. My vision literally flipped upside down. I didn’t find out until recently that this is a stress response where your body is about to shut down. It felt unexplainable and this song is as close as I got. If you know this feeling this is for you.”

Check out the new singles below.

Cassyette’s headline tour will visit:

APRIL

01 The Globe – Cardiff, UK

02 The Fleece – Bristol, UK

04 Academy 2 – Manchester, UK

05 KK’s Steelmill – Wolverhampton, UK

07 SWG3 Warehouse – Glasgow, UK

08 The Leadmill – Sheffield, UK

10 O2 Academy2 – Leicester, UK

11 Scala – London, UK

15 Luxor – Cologne, DE

17 headCRASH – Hamburg, DE

18 Hole44 – Berlin, DE

20 Niebo – Warsaw, POL

21 Cafe V Lese – Prague, CZ

23 Akvarium – Budapest, HUN

24 Feierwerk (Orangehouse) – Munich, GER

26 Kofmehl – Kofmehl, CH

27 Biko – Milan, IT

29 Boule Noire – Paris, FR

MAY

01 Melkweg Up – Amsterdam, NL