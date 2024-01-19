Cat Burns has released an acoustic version of ‘know that you’re not alone’.

The track follows on from recent singles ‘you don’t love me anymore’ and ‘live more & love more’. Nominated for the BRITs Rising Star Award, and featuring on the BBC Sound of 2023 shortlist, she’s also not long been supporting Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran.

“‘know that you’re not alone’ is a song for anyone feeling lost and confused in their life, that they aren’t the only one feeling this way,” says Cat. “It’s good to lean on people around you to take the weight off the feeling.”

Check out the new single below.