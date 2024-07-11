Cat Burns is going to release a short film inspired by her debut album ‘early twenties’

Cat Burns has announced a short film to accompany her debut album ‘early twenties’, set for release on 12th July.

The film, sharing the album’s title, will be available from 17th July. Directed by Libby Burke Wilde, it follows a group of friends on a night out, exploring themes of acceptance, anxiety, friendship, and identity during their early twenties. Burns also serves as an executive producer on the project.

The film features a cast of emerging British actors, including India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Sam Reuben (Everything Now), Aiyana Goodfellow (The Outlaws), Melina Sinadinou (Beyond Paradise), and BAFTA-nominated Sam Bottomley (How To Have Sex, Sundown).

Libby Burke Wilde comments on the project: “Being asked to write and direct a short film based on an artist’s lyrics and songs was a dream project for me. Mixing my love of music videos and narrative filmmaking in close collaboration with an artist was an incredible experience. The result is a film that was made with a lot of love and dedication and I am so grateful to everyone who made this possible.”

Cat Burns adds: “It was so lovely to work with everyone on this fabulous short film! I think I just wanted to convey to anyone who watches it that you aren’t alone in your experiences, and that we’re all in this together.”

Prior to her upcoming headline tour, Burns will undertake an acoustic record store tour to celebrate the album’s release, performing stripped-back versions of tracks from ‘early twenties’. She is also set to appear at several summer festivals, including Boardmasters and The Big Feastival in August.

The dates in full read:

JULY

12 HMV Oxford Street, London, UK

13 Rough Trade East, Brick Lane, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

13 Rough Trade East, Brick Lane, London, UK (MATINEE) (SOLD OUT)

15 Chalk, Brighton, UK

16 Pryzm, Kingston, UK (SOLD OUT)

17 Strange Brew, Bristol, UK (SOLD OUT)

18 Wardrobe, Leeds, UK

19 Jacaranda Records, Liverpool, UK (SOLD OUT)

19 Jacaranda Records, Liverpool, UK (MATINEE)

AUGUST

11 Boardmasters, Cornwall, UK

24 The Big Feastival, Oxfordshire, UK

OCTOBER

6 Melkweg MAX, Amsterdam, Netherlands (SOLD OUT)

7 Kantine, Cologne, Germany (SOLD OUT)

8 Metropol, Berlin, Germany

10 AB Ballroom, Brussels, Belgium

11 Le Trabendo, Paris, France (SOLD OUT)

13 O2 Academy, Birmingham, England (SOLD OUT)

14 O2 Academy, Bristol, England (SOLD OUT)

15 O2 Academy, Glasgow, Scotland

17 Academy, Manchester, England (SOLD OUT)

18 The Roundhouse, London, England (SOLD OUT)