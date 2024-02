Cat Burns has dropped a brand new single, ‘alone’.

It follows up on previous hits ‘live more & love more’, ‘people pleaser’ and ‘go’, plus her recent ArrDee collab ‘Home For My Heart’.

Nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award, and featuring on the BBC Sound of 2023 shortlist, Cat has also not long supported Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran on tour.

Check out the new single below.