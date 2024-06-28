Cat Burns has released a new debut album teaser single, ‘met someone’

Cat Burns has released a new single, ‘met someone’.

It follows up on previous hits ‘end game’, ‘alone’, ‘live more & love more’, ‘people pleaser’ and ‘go’, plus her recent ArrDee collab ‘Home For My Heart’, and is taken from her debut album, ‘early twenties’, set to arrive on 12th July.

She’s also not long announced an acoustic record store tour, which will visit:

JULY

12 HMV Oxford Street (signing only) – London, UK

13 Rough Trade East, Brick Lane – London, UK [SOLD OUT]

15 Chalk (out-store hosted by HMV) – Brighton, UK

16 Pryzm (out-store hosted by Banquet) – Kingston, UK

17 Strange Brew (out-store hosted by Rough Trade) – Bristol, UK

18 Wardrobe (out-store hosted by Crash Records) – Leeds, UK

Nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award, and featuring on the BBC Sound of 2023 shortlist, Cat has not long supported Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran on tour, and has a mostly-sold-out headline run of her own booked for October.

Check out the new single below.