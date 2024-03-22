Cat Burns has booked a new headline tour for October

Cat Burns has announced a new tour in support of her upcoming debut album, ‘early twenties’.

The news follows up on previous hits ‘alone’, ‘live more & love more’, ‘people pleaser’ and ‘go’, plus her recent ArrDee collab ‘Home For My Heart’, with the full-length set to arrive on 12th July.

Cat says, “early twenties is my love letter to this period of time in my life. It’s my attempt at showcasing the highs and lows of being in your early twenties. The album talks about romantic relationships, both my own and people closest to me, whilst also speaking about self introspection and accepting who you are.”

Nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award, and featuring on the BBC Sound of 2023 shortlist, the South London artist has also not long supported Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran on tour.

Catch her live at the following:

OCTOBER

7 Kantine – Cologne, Germany

8 Metropol – Berlin, Germany

10 AB Ballroom – Brussels, Belgium

11 Le Trabendo – Paris, France

13 O2 Academy – Birmingham, England

14 O2 Academy – Bristol, England

15 O2 Academy – Glasgow, Scotland

17 Academy, Manchester, England

18 The Roundhouse – London, England