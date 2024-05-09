Cat Burns has released a new video for debut album teaser single, ‘end game’

Cat Burns has released a new video for ‘end game’.

It follows up on previous hits ‘alone’, ‘live more & love more’, ‘people pleaser’ and ‘go’, plus her recent ArrDee collab ‘Home For My Heart’, and is taken from her debut album, ‘early twenties’, set to arrive on 12th July.

Cat says, “early twenties is my love letter to this period of time in my life. It’s my attempt at showcasing the highs and lows of being in your early twenties. The album talks about romantic relationships, both my own and people closest to me, whilst also speaking about self introspection and accepting who you are.”

Nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award, and featuring on the BBC Sound of 2023 shortlist, Cat has also not long supported Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran on tour.

Check out the new single below.