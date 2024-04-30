Cat Power announces additional dates to her 2024 tou

Cat Power has announced the second leg of her North American tour, where she will perform her new live album, ‘Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert’, in its entirety.

The run kicks off on September 6, 2024, at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA, and will continue through early October.

The tour promises an authentic live experience of the 15-song concert set that Cat Power delivered at the Royal Albert Hall, marking a celebration of Dylan’s profound influence on her music.

Tickets for the dates are scheduled to go on sale this Friday, May 3 at 10am (local time), with an artist pre-sale beginning tomorrow, May 1.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

6 – American Music Theatre, Lancaster, PA

7 – UPAC, Kingston, NY

9 – Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, CT

10 – Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing, South Deerfield, MA

11 – State Theatre, Ithaca, NY

14 – Avalon Theatre at Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, ON

15 – TempleLive Cleveland Masonic, Cleveland, OH

17 – Kalamazoo State Theatre, Kalamazoo, MI

18 – TempleLive Columbus Anthenaeum Theatre, Columbus, OH

19 – Bijou Theatre, Knoxville, TN

21 – Uab’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center, Birmingham, AL

22 – Civic Theatre, New Orleans, LA

23 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX

25 – Lensic Performing Arts Center, Santa Fe, NM

26 – Orpheum Theater, Flagstaff, AZ

27 – The Rialto Theatre, Tucson, AZ

28 – Ohana Festival, Dana Point, CA

30 – Golden State Theatre, Monterey, CA

OCTOBER

1 – Lobero Theatre, Santa Barbara, CA

2 – Crest Theatre, Sacramento, CA

5 – Pappy + Harriet’s, Pioneertown, CA