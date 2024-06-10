Cate and Nell Mescal are among the new supports for Shania Twain’s day of BST Hyde Park 2024

Shania Twain has confirmed some supports for her headline a day of BST Hyde Park.

The pop legend will top the bill on Sunday 7th July, with additional sets from Cate (pictured), Nell Mescal, Dea Matrona, Hannah Grae, Natalie Shay, and Germein. They join previously-announced supports The Corrs, Anne-Marie, Elle King, and Natalie Imbruglia.

The line-up for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2024 is: SZA (29th June), Kings of Leon (30th June), Morgan Wallen (4th July), Andrea Bocelli (5th July), Robbie Williams (6th July), Shania Twain (7th July), Stevie Nicks (12th July), Kylie (13th July) and Stray Kids (14th July).

Visit bst-hydepark.com for more information.