Cate references Fountains Of Wayne, Toploader and more with her new single, ‘One Hit Wonder’

Cate has released a new single, ‘One Hit Wonder’.

Referencing Thin Lizzy’s ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’, Fountains of Wayne’s ‘Stacy’s Mom’, Toploader’s ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ and more, the track arrives ahead of an October headline tour.

Talking about the track, Cate explains: “I wrote One Hit Wonder with my friends last summer after making a joke that a man that I was dating was one. Then the joke went a bit too far when we wrote a whole song out of a whole bunch of one hit wonders. It’s about someone who only really gives you one good summer of fun, but never anything else. And as much as you want to get the song out of your head – you just can’t.”

Check out the single below, and catch Cate live at the following:

OCTOBER

10 Leeds, The Wardrobe (venue upgraded due to high demand)

11 Glasgow, King Tuts

12 Manchester, Manchester Academy 3

13 Dublin, Academy 2

15 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

17 Bristol, Exchange

18 London, Islington Assembly Hall