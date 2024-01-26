Cate isn’t having the best time in her new tracks, ‘Rocket Science’ and ‘You Don’t Love Me’

Cate has released a couple of new tracks.

‘Rocket Science’ and surprise bonus ‘You Don’t Love Me’ follow on from her recent drop ‘One Hit Wonder’, and an October headline tour.

Talking about the lead track, Cate says: “I had the line “loving me isn’t rocket science” on my phone for a while. I’ve been in relationships in the past where sometimes things that would normally be common sense on what not to do in a relationship are done, and there’s this angry resentment that comes with it. I’m calling it my soft launch back into doing more country-pop music.”

Speaking about ‘You Don’t Love Me’, she adds: “I wrote this song about knowing someone has fallen out of love with you before they even know it themselves. It was one of the first songs I wrote in Nashville! I wrote it with Todd Clark and Donovan Woods. I’ve loved Donovan’s music for years so the session was a dream come true for me. We wrote about the small things that happen before a breakup and how devastating it is that the person you’re with isn’t doing the things / showing you they love you like they used to.”

