Catfish and the Bottlemen have returned with their first new track in five years, ‘Showtime’.

Released through Island Records, the song was recorded in Los Angeles with the celebrated multi-GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Sardy, who has previously worked with Oasis, LCD Soundsystem, and the Rolling Stones.

‘Showtime’ serves as a precursor to the band’s forthcoming fourth studio album, details of which are expected to be announced shortly.

Catfish and the Bottlemen have also announced their first headline shows since 2021. They are scheduled to perform at Cardiff Castle on July 19th and at Edinburgh Summer Sessions on August 24th, in addition to headlining Reading & Leeds Festival for the second time. Tickets for these headline shows will be available for general sale at 10:00 GMT on Friday, March 1st, with options for presale access.

The news of the new single was teased by a global flyposting campaign and mysterious postcards sent to fans, culminating in a significant social media buzz. Since their signing with Island Records in 2014, Catfish and the Bottlemen have gained over one billion streams, two million album sales, and nearly 10 million single sales to their name.