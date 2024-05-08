Catfish & The Bottlemen have announced more live dates in Ireland and North America

Catfish & The Bottlemen have announced new shows in Ireland and North America, including a significant show at RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin on August 31.

The concert marks the band’s first performance in Ireland since 2019 and follows the announcement of their biggest-ever show at Liverpool’s Sefton Park.

The Van McCann-fronted band recently dropped comeback single ‘Showtime,’ the first new track in five years, which comes ahead of an expected fourth album.

In addition to their show in Dublin, Catfish & The Bottlemen have also announced a North American tour, starting in October 2024. The tour includes stops in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, and New York, among others.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am local time this Friday.

The North American dates in full read:

OCTOBER

4 Austin City Limits, Austin, TX, USA

5 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA, USA

8 Fox Theater, Oakland, CA, USA

11 Austin City Limits, Austin, TX, USA

14 Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO, USA

17 The Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO, USA

18 Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN, USA

19 The Eastern, Atlanta, GA, USA

21 Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto, ON, Canada

22 Saint Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, MI, USA

23 The Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL, USA

25 Roxian Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

26 Bogart’s, Cincinnati, OH, USA

27 Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH, USA

29 Royale, Boston, MA, USA

30 Terminal 5, New York, NY, USA

NOVEMBER

1 College Street Music Hall, New Haven, CT, USA

2 Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA, USA

3 9:30 Club, Washington D.C., USA