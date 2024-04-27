Catfish and the Bottlemen sell out landmark Liverpool show in a week

Catfish and the Bottlemen have sold-out their upcoming headline show at Liverpool’s Sefton Park.

Their largest headliner to date, with a capacity of 32,000, has quickly sold out within just a week of tickets being available.

Scheduled for the 11th of July, the sellout follows on the heels of their previously announced open-air concerts in Cardiff and Edinburgh, which also sold out within minutes last month. On top of that, Catfish and the Bottlemen are set to make a return to the main stage at the Reading & Leeds Festival this August Bank Holiday weekend, marking their second headline appearance.

LIVERPOOL SEFTON PARK SOLD OUT pic.twitter.com/I9L2b3dm5n — Catfish&theBottlemen (@thebottlemen) April 26, 2024

With their latest anthemic single ‘Showtime’ recently released, more is expected from Catfish and the Bottlemen ‘soon’.