Catfish and the Bottlemen share rare bonus track ‘ASA’ from ‘The Balcony’ reissue

Catfish and the Bottlemen have unveiled ‘ASA’, a rare bonus track from the upcoming 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album ‘The Balcony’.

The Welsh rock band are set to release the commemorative edition of ‘The Balcony’ on 16th September, marking a decade since the album’s original release. As part of the celebration, the group unexpectedly dropped ‘ASA’ on 18th July. The track was originally released as the B-side to ‘Rango’ in 2013.

The 10th anniversary reissue of ‘The Balcony’ will feature additional bonus content, including Ewan McGregor’s cover of ‘Hourglass’, the single version of ‘Rango’, and three other bonus tracks. A limited-edition 7″ singles box set will also be available, with only 2,000 copies produced.

Catfish and the Bottlemen recently performed their largest headline show to date at Liverpool’s Sefton Park, drawing a crowd of over 32,000. The band’s summer schedule includes appearances at Reading and Leeds Festival in August, two dates at Cardiff Castle on 19th and 20th July, an Edinburgh Summer Sessions performance on 24th August, and a show at RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin on 31st August.

You can check out ‘ASA’ here: