Several more supports have joined LCD Soundsystem’s day of All Points East

The festival takes place in London's Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets

LCD Soundsystem have confirmed more support acts for their day of All Points East.

The band will top the bill on Friday 23rd August, with further sets coming from Joy (Anonymous), The Kills, Newdad, Joe Goddard (Live), Mspaint, Monobloc, Dove Ellis and Nick Ward.

They join previously-announced supports Jai Paul, Pixies, Floating Points, Jockstrap, Nation of Language, Sofia Kourtesis (Live), and Eyedress.

The festival will run from 16th-25th August, with outdoor cinema, live music, sports and wellbeing and more at London’s Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets.

Visit allpointseastfestival.com for more information.

