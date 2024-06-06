Celeste is collaborating with artist Anthony McCall for a special performance at the Tate Modern

Celeste has confirmed to perform at Tate Modern Late.

She will take over Tate Modern’s South Tank on 28th June in celebration of the work of US-based artist Anthony McCall, performing alongside a 16mm projector for an immersive and theatrical experience.

Celeste comments: “It is an honour to collaborate with Anthony McCall. Being able to perform my songs in an unconventional way and in such an immersive space, affords me the freedom and fortune of articulating my creative ambitions directly to audiences. Translating raw and human expressions are most impactful up close and in person, which Anthony’s work very much reflects. Galleries partly exist to encourage us to congregate and appreciate the value of real-life encounters. Both music and art offer personal and sensory experiences, allowing us to walk away with profound realisations of our own realties and shared existences.”

Anthony McCall: Solid Light is open from 27th June 2024 – 27th April 2025 and is curated by Gregor Muir, Director of Collection, International Art, Tate Modern and Andrew de Brún, Assistant Curator, International Art, Tate Modern.

Visit tate.org.uk for more information.