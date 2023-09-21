CHAI have released a new album teaser, ‘GAME’: “It doesn’t matter if you lose”

CHAI have released a new single, ‘GAME‘.

It’s a cut from the group’s upcoming self-titled record, set for release on 22nd September via Sub Pop. It’s accompanied by a November tour of the UK and Europe, too.

Of the video, Lew says: “CHAI blends chaos and positivity in the best way, and so I wanted to create a video that showcases exactly that. And what better way, then to show them frantically delivering their music, movements, and mindset directly to their fans. It was such a fun experience directing this video, the way the girls are in sync with one another is insane. Not your ordinary delivery service: Come along as the girls hand over packages that will take their fans (and some sceptical patrons) on a musical journey.”

Of the single itself, MANA adds: “Winning isn’t the goal, it’s the strategizing and challenge that matters♡ So it doesn’t matter if you lose. Take that loss and turn it into an even better strategy! Life’s a game! We made the video with our lovely friend Ginger Root♡ It’s fun and NEO KAWAII♡ As long as you’re living, you can play the game as many times as you want. Be honest to your heart, don’t take it too seriously, and live life.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER

1 Berlin, DE @ Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin

3 Paris, FR @ Badaboum

5 Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuis (Paradiso Noord)

6 Brussels, BE @ Botanique – The Rotonde

8 Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

9 Brighton, UK @ Patterns

10 London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

12 Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)

13 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

15 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

16 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

The album’s full tracklisting reads: