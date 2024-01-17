Chalk have announced a new EP with a track about “falling in love inside a nightmare” – check out ‘Claw’

It follows on from recent drop 'The Gate'.
Photo Credit: Aaron Cunningham

Belfast up-and-comers Chalk have announced a new EP.

They’ll release their ‘Conditions II’ EP on 1st March. The news follows their signing to Nice Swan Records for recent single ‘The Gate’, and arrives alongside another new cut, ‘Claw’.

Bandleader Ross Cullen says: “Claw is about falling in love inside a nightmare. There’s a mixture of loss and relief that we wanted to capture. Subconscious feelings are at the crux of most of our tracks – something that we started on Conditions EP. We still feel like we’re in that universe of figuring ourselves out as people and using our sonic palette to make sense of it. There’s still a few feelings we want to explore and staying in the world of Conditions is something we’ve grown to enjoy – we don’t want to leave just yet.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour this March.

