Belfast risers Chalk have signed to Nice Swan Records and dropped their strident new single ‘The Gate’

Belfast up-and-comers Chalk have dropped new single, ‘The Gate’.

It’s their first for Nice Swan Records, and follows the release of their debut EP ‘Conditions’ earlier this year.

Frontman Ross Cullen says: “‘The Gate’ is a song about the pressures that surround you. The first musical part that was written was the ending, which is an ode to ‘Come to Daddy’ by Aphex Twin. I wanted to create a track inspired by Locked Club or Mica Levi, something that had a type of deranged percussion playing at a 1/16 rate.

“Then I found a drum and bass drum sample which we had Luke re-record in the drum booth. Luke and Ben came up with the vocal delivery for the “Push and Pull” bits then I coloured in the rest. We’re leaning into sampling a lot more – especially our own field recordings – sounds of public transport, and construction that we’ve built a library of.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

DECEMBER

09 Trans Musicales, Rennes, FRA

13 Whelans (Upstairs), Dublin, IE

16 Mandela Hall, Belfast, UK (w/ ASIWYFA)