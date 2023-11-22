Belfast risers Chalk have signed to Nice Swan Records and dropped their strident new single ‘The Gate’

It follows on from their debut EP, released earlier this year.
Photo Credit: Aaron Cunningham

Belfast up-and-comers Chalk have dropped new single, ‘The Gate’.

It’s their first for Nice Swan Records, and follows the release of their debut EP ‘Conditions’ earlier this year.

Frontman Ross Cullen says: “‘The Gate’ is a song about the pressures that surround you. The first musical part that was written was the ending, which is an ode to ‘Come to Daddy’ by Aphex Twin. I wanted to create a track inspired by Locked Club or Mica Levi, something that had a type of deranged percussion playing at a 1/16 rate.

“Then I found a drum and bass drum sample which we had Luke re-record in the drum booth. Luke and Ben came up with the vocal delivery for the “Push and Pull” bits then I coloured in the rest. We’re leaning into sampling a lot more – especially our own field recordings – sounds of public transport, and construction that we’ve built a library of.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

DECEMBER
09 Trans Musicales, Rennes, FRA
13 Whelans (Upstairs), Dublin, IE
16 Mandela Hall, Belfast, UK (w/ ASIWYFA)

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
The Kills have announced a new tour of the UK and Europe
Music News
Zara Larsson has announced a new holiday EP, 'Honor The Light'
Live Reviews
Louis Tomlinson pulls out all the stops for his show at The O2 in London
READ MORE