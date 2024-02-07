Chanel Loren has released a new single featuring previous tour buddy Kota The Friend, ‘Carelessly Doomed’

Chanel Loren has released a new single featuring Kota The Friend, ‘Carelessly Doomed’.

Her first track of 2024, the now Sydney-based artist supported Kota for his headline Australian tour dates a year ago.

Speaking about the single, Chanel comments: “‘Carelessly Doomed’ is an intimate conversation to myself about owning my overthinking and perfectionist tendencies (which I do a lot!). It’s me consciously trying to let things go and accept the process – even if it scares me. I’m in my ‘Que Sera’ era.

“The feature with Kota The Friend happened really organically. I opened for him on tour at the end of 2022 and we got along super well. Shortly after I started teasing Carelessly Doomed and he heard a snippet and immediately DM’d me asking for the instrumental. The rest is history!”

Check it out below.