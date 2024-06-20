Chanel Loren’s new single ‘Ebony’ is an audio hug, and a teaser from her upcoming EP

It follows on from 'Carelessly Doomed' and 'Zone'.
Photo credit: Minori Ueda

Chanel Loren has released a new single, ‘Ebony’.

The track follows on from her recent drops ‘Zone’ and, featuring Kota The Friend, ‘Carelessly Doomed’. Her first tracks of 2024, the now Sydney-based artist supported Kota for his headline Australian tour dates a year ago.

It’s also a cut from her upcoming ‘BETWEEN2WORLDS‘ EP, set for release on 12th July.

“’Ebony’ is the audio hug I needed,” she explains. “I wanted to make a song that was a conversation between me and my inner child, to check in and show wisdom, grace and hope to myself. I named it Ebony as a message to other black girls and women, letting them know that they are enough and that everything happens when it is supposed to.”

