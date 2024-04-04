Chanel Loren’s new single ‘Zone’ is an open letter to modern-day dating

Chanel Loren has released a new single, ‘Zone’.

The track follows on from her recent drop featuring Kota The Friend, ‘Carelessly Doomed’. Her first track of 2024, the now Sydney-based artist supported Kota for his headline Australian tour dates a year ago.

On the new track, Chanel says: “’Zone’ is an open letter to modern-day dating. It highlights the phases of having a crush, to lust, to being unsatisfied with a love interest. The song dances with my internal thoughts on the cat and mouse games we play. Not even liquid courage can help me win in this dating scene!”

