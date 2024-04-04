Chanel Loren’s new single ‘Zone’ is an open letter to modern-day dating

It follows on from 'Carelessly Doomed'.
Photo credit: Minori Ueda

Chanel Loren has released a new single, ‘Zone’.

The track follows on from her recent drop featuring Kota The Friend, ‘Carelessly Doomed’. Her first track of 2024, the now Sydney-based artist supported Kota for his headline Australian tour dates a year ago.

On the new track, Chanel says: “’Zone’ is an open letter to modern-day dating. It highlights the phases of having a crush, to lust, to being unsatisfied with a love interest. The song dances with my internal thoughts on the cat and mouse games we play. Not even liquid courage can help me win in this dating scene!”

Check it out below.

