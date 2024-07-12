Chanel Loren is celebrating the release of her new EP with a video for ‘Bubble Wrap’

Chanel Loren has released a new single, ‘Bubble Wrap’.

The track follows on from her recent drops ‘Ebony’, ‘Zone’ and, featuring Kota The Friend, ‘Carelessly Doomed’. Her first tracks of 2024, the now Sydney-based artist supported Kota for his headline Australian tour dates a year ago.

It’s also a cut from her new ‘BETWEEN2WORLDS‘ EP, out today (12th July).

On the EP, Chanel says: “BETWEEN2WORLDS is a deep dive into my creative psyche influenced by the milestones I’ve faced such as moving country, adulthood, heartbreak and all the above. With the daunting feeling of living in limbo between London and Sydney, I’ve had a hard time entirely assimilating and felt like I don’t entirely fit in anywhere. This subconsciously shaped my music and my identity as an artist, struggling to claim the communities I relate to. It took me a while to accept that being an outsider isn’t always a bad thing and it allows me to be an observer. BETWEEN2WORLDSis a reminder to be authentically me even if it scares me. I created a body of work that showcases me being in 6 different ‘worlds’. It is my creative playground where I could experiment with genres and allow myself to be imperfect, to be honest and not feel bound to past expectations I put on myself.”

Check it out below.