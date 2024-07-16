Chappell Roan has added three new shows to the US leg of The Midwest Princess tour

Chappell Roan has announced three additional US live shows as part of her extended The Midwest Princess tour this October. The performances will take place in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Iowa, nicely nestled between her festival appearances at All Things Go and Austin City Limits.

The tour supports Roan’s debut album, ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’, which launched the initial leg of The Midwest Princess tour in September 2023. The singer is currently wrapping up the North American portion of the tour with six remaining shows before embarking on a nine-show European leg in September.

The newly announced shows will kick off on 1st October at Firstbank Amphitheatre in Franklin, Tennessee, followed by performances at Walmart Amp in Rogers, Arkansas, and Westfair Amphitheatre in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Roan shared details about ticket sales on her socials, with pre-sale tickets available from Wednesday, 17th July at 10am local time using the code PINKPONY.

General ticket sales will commence on Friday, 19th July at 10am local time through Roan’s official website.

The dates read:

OCTOBER

1 Firstbank Amphitheater, Franklin, Tennessee, USA

2 Walmart Amp, Rogers, Arkansas, USA

3 Westfair Amphitheater, Council Bluffs, Iowa, USA

Chappell brings the tour to the UK shores in September, with dates in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

You can check out the album here: