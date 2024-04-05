Chappell Roan has released a new single.

‘Good Luck, Babe!’ follows on from her 5* debut album, ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’, which came out last year. She’s also set to support Olivia Rodrigo on a bunch of US and Canada dates this summer, and headline in the UK in September.

Chappell shares: “I needed to write a song about a common situationship within queer relationships — where someone is struggling with coming to terms with themselves. It’s a song about wishing well to someone who is avoidant of their true feelings.”

Check out the new single below, and catch her live at the following:

SEPTEMBER

10 – London, United Kingdom Eventim Apollo

11 – London, United Kingdom O2 Academy Brixton

13 – Manchester, United Kingdom O2 Ritz

15 – Glasgow, United Kingdom O2 Academy Glasgow

17 – Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theater