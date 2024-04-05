Chappell Roan has released a new single, ‘Good Luck, Babe!’

'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' is out now.
Photo Credit: Ryan Clemens

Chappell Roan has released a new single.

‘Good Luck, Babe!’ follows on from her 5* debut album, ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’, which came out last year. She’s also set to support Olivia Rodrigo on a bunch of US and Canada dates this summer, and headline in the UK in September.

Chappell shares: “I needed to write a song about a common situationship within queer relationships — where someone is struggling with coming to terms with themselves. It’s a song about wishing well to someone who is avoidant of their true feelings.”

Check out the new single below, and catch her live at the following:

SEPTEMBER
10 – London, United Kingdom Eventim Apollo
11 – London, United Kingdom O2 Academy Brixton
13 – Manchester, United Kingdom O2 Ritz
15 – Glasgow, United Kingdom O2 Academy Glasgow
17 – Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theater

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
The Naked and Famous' Thomas Powers has announced his debut solo album, 'A Tyrant Crying In Private'
Music News
Aziya is back with a new single, 'party's over'
Music News
Boston Manor ponder the decisions they've made with new single, 'Sliding Doors'
READ MORE