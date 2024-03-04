Chappell Roan has announced a European tour for September, including a handful UK shows

Chappell Roan has announced a new headline tour.

The dates are in support of her 5* debut album, ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’, which came out last year. She’s also set to support Olivia Rodrigo on a bunch of US and Canada dates this summer.

The new shows are as follows:

SEPTEMBER

03 France Paris Le Bataclan

04 Netherlands Amsterdam Melkweg

10 United Kingdom London Eventim Apollo

13 United Kingdom Manchester O2 Ritz

15 United Kingdom Glasgow Saint Lukes

17 Ireland Dublin Academy

Tickets go on general on sale from Friday 8th March.