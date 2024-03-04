Chappell Roan has announced a European tour for September, including a handful UK shows

Chappell Roan has announced a new headline tour.
The dates are in support of her 5* debut album, ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’, which came out last year. She’s also set to support Olivia Rodrigo on a bunch of US and Canada dates this summer.
The new shows are as follows:
SEPTEMBER
03 France Paris Le Bataclan
04 Netherlands Amsterdam Melkweg
10 United Kingdom London Eventim Apollo
13 United Kingdom Manchester O2 Ritz
15 United Kingdom Glasgow Saint Lukes
17 Ireland Dublin Academy
Tickets go on general on sale from Friday 8th March.