Charli XCX works it out on the remix with Lorde for a new version of ‘Girl, So Confusing’

Charli XCX has unveiled a new version of her track ‘Girl, So Confusing’ featuring Lorde, marking their first collaboration.

The release comes shortly after Charli XCX’s sixth studio album, ‘BRAT’, which has been met with widespread critical acclaim.

The track, which was speculated by fans to refer to Lorde, now packs a new verse in which she responds to the original.

In the new verse, Lorde sings, “Well honestly I was speechless / When I woke up to your voice note / You told me how you’ve been feeling / Let’s work it out on the remix,” directly addressing the inspiration behind the original track.

Lorde recently praised ‘BRAT’, saying, “The only album I’ve ever presaved is out today. Charli just cooked this one different. So much grit, grace & skin in the game. I speak for all of us when I say it’s an honour to be moved, changed and gagged by her work. There is NO ONE like this bitch. Brava and welcome ‘Brat’.”

Charli XCX is set to embark on a major tour, including co-headlining shows with Troye Sivan in the US and headline performances across the UK.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

14 Venue, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

16 Venue, Place Bell, Montreal, QC

18 Venue, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

20 Venue, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

23 Venue, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

25 Venue, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

26 Venue, CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

28 Venue, TD Garden, Boston, MA

30 Venue, United Center, Chicago, IL

OCTOBER

2 Venue, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

3 Venue, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

5 Venue, Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

6 Venue, Kia Center, Orlando, FL

9 Venue, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

11 Venue, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

13 Venue, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

15 – 16 Venue, Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

18 Venue, Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

20 Venue, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

22 Venue, Moda Center, Portland, OR

23 Venue, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

NOVEMBER

27 Venue, Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, UK

28 Venue, The O2, London, UK

29 Venue, Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, UK

DECEMBER

2 Venue, OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow, UK