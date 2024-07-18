Charli XCX wants to make a “Lou Reed record”

Charli XCX has revealed her ambitions for the future, including a desire to create a Lou Reed-inspired album and pursue acting opportunities.

The pop artist recently released her sixth studio album ‘Brat’, but is already contemplating her next moves. In a new interview with Billboard, Charli XCX discussed her upcoming plans, which involve a film project in Poland.

“Well, I don’t really know if I should say because I also don’t know if we’re going to do it. We might actually just go to Poland and not do that, but that is the idea,” she said about the potential film work. The singer explained that the project would involve writing and shooting simultaneously, “kind of like making an album.”

Reflecting on her music career, Charli XCX shared an intriguing perspective on her future in the industry. Referencing a tweet she had seen questioning if ‘Brat’ might be her final album, she commented, “I was like, ‘Actually, that could be cool if I didn’t really make music anymore after this.’ I’m definitely thinking about it because I really want to act. I don’t know. I’m just so deep in this, I can’t see outside of ‘brat’, but it’s funny. I kind of want to make a Lou Reed record, to be honest. That would definitely be a pretty big swing.”