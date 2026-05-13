Charli XCX has broken her silence on those 'Rock Music' reactions
Charli draws parallels with previous PC Music and 'Vroom Vroom' debates.
In a fresh Instagram post, Charli XCX has weighed in on the wide-ranging response to her new single 'Rock Music', drawing parallels with earlier moments in her career that sparked similar debate.
The track represents a stylistic departure from her 'Brat' era that has divided opinion online since its arrival.
Sharing her perspective, Charli said: "seeing all the different reactions to my song rock music has been really interesting. my friends and i have been discussing how in ways it reminds us of the initial discourse around pc music, how the label was deemed as almost critiquing or looking down on pop music or something, and there was an element of that with vroom vroom too when that ep came out. it's all kind of fascinating. i love talking about music and art w my friends, so im happy people are throwing out thoughts. i'm not gonna explain where i was coming from with 'rock music', but all i know is that things can be funny, earnest, sincere, and joyful all at the same time and that's what i feel about a lot of the things i make. anyways, just was thinking about things and thought i'd put them on the internet, will probably regret it lol"
The track represents a stylistic departure from her 'Brat' era that has divided opinion online since its arrival.
Sharing her perspective, Charli said: "seeing all the different reactions to my song rock music has been really interesting. my friends and i have been discussing how in ways it reminds us of the initial discourse around pc music, how the label was deemed as almost critiquing or looking down on pop music or something, and there was an element of that with vroom vroom too when that ep came out. it's all kind of fascinating. i love talking about music and art w my friends, so im happy people are throwing out thoughts. i'm not gonna explain where i was coming from with 'rock music', but all i know is that things can be funny, earnest, sincere, and joyful all at the same time and that's what i feel about a lot of the things i make. anyways, just was thinking about things and thought i'd put them on the internet, will probably regret it lol"
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