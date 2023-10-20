Charli XCX and Sam Smith have dropped their new collab, ‘In The City’

Charli XCX and Sam Smith have released a new single.

Produced by ILYA, A. G. Cook, Omer Fedi, George Daniel and Charli XCX, ‘In The City’ follows Charli’s recent contribution to ‘Barbie The Album’, ‘Speed Drive’, in the video for which she teased the collaboration when she receives a phone call from Sam.

Charli comments: “The song is about finding the people you truly love and connect with through wild nights out and partying in magical places. It’s about feeling accepted, the magnificence of being welcomed into queer spaces and those once in a lifetime people you get to meet when you’re there.”

Sam adds: “Charli is a force and getting creative with her is so much fun. This track is about freedom and those unforgettable nights of abandon. I loved every minute we spent together making it.”

Check it out below.