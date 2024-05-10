Charli XCX has shared a star-studded video for her new single ‘360’

Feat. Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, Gabbriette, Alex Consani, Rachel Sennott, Emma Chamberlain, A. G. Cook and loads more.

Charli XCX has shared a new single and video, ‘360’.

The clip stars a cast of friends and collaborators including Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, Gabbriette, Alex Consani, Rachel Sennott, Emma Chamberlain, A. G. Cook, Hari Nef, Isamaya Ffrench, Matisse Andrews, Quenlin Blackwell, Sakura Bready, Chloe Cherry, Greer Cohen, Anna Collins, Blizzy McGuire, Tess McMillan, Salem Mitchell, Peri Rosenzweig, Richie Shazam and Niki Takesh

The first taster of her forthcoming album, ‘BRAT’, ‘Von dutch’ arrived earlier this month alongside chaotically brilliant video shot at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport.

The follow-up to 2022’s ‘CRASH’, ‘BRAT’ is set for release on Friday 7th June and is described in a press release as “an exhilarating club record built around high art references and social commentary”.

Check out the new video below.

