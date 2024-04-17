Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are teaming up for a North American tour.

The run of dates – titled Charli XCX & Troye Sivan present: Sweat – will also feature special guest Shygirl, aiming to turn US and Canadian venues into raves.

The details are:

SEPTEMBER

14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

16 Laval, QC – Place Bell

18 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

20 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

23 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

25 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

26 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

28 Boston, MA – TD Garden

30 Chicago, IL – United Center

OCTOBER

02 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

03 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

05 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

06 Orlando, FL – Kia Center

09 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

11 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

13 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

15 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

18 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

20 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

22 Portland, OR – Moda Center

23 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 26th April.