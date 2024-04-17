Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are teaming up for a North American tour

The dates run from September.

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are teaming up for a North American tour.

The run of dates – titled Charli XCX & Troye Sivan present: Sweat – will also feature special guest Shygirl, aiming to turn US and Canadian venues into raves.

The details are:

SEPTEMBER
14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
16 Laval, QC – Place Bell
18 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
20 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
23 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
25 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
26 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
28 Boston, MA – TD Garden
30 Chicago, IL – United Center

OCTOBER
02 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
03 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
05 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
06 Orlando, FL – Kia Center
09 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
11 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
13 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
15 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
18 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
20 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
22 Portland, OR – Moda Center
23 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 26th April.

