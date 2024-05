Charlie Puth has released a new single.

‘Hero’ is the first single from his upcoming fourth album, which follows on from his 2022 banger-packed full-length ‘CHARLIE’.

Charlie also recently teamed up with Stray Kids for their single ‘Lose My Breath’, produced/wrote ‘Like That’ for BABYMONSTER and ‘Stay’ for The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, AND collaborated with Gabby Barrett on their ‘I Hope (Remix)’.

Check out the new single below.