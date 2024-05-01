Charlotte Day Wilson releases two new singles from her upcoming album ‘Cyan Blue’

Charlotte Day Wilson has just unveiled two new singles, ‘My Way’ and ‘Cyan Blue’, from her upcoming album – also titled ‘Cyan Blue’ – which is set for release this Friday, 3rd May.

Wilson describes ‘Cyan Blue’ as a project that looks back to her youth with a sense of nostalgia and wisdom. “I want to look through the unjaded eyes of my younger self again,” she explains. “Before there wasn’t as much baggage, before so much life was lived. But I also wish that my younger self could see where I am now. It would be nice to be able to impart some of the wisdom and clarity that I have now onto her.”

In support of the new album, Wilson will embark on a North American tour starting on 15th May. The dates in full read:

MAY

15 Neumos, Seattle, WA

17 Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC

18 Hawthorne Theatre, Portland, OR

20 The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

21 El Rey, Los Angeles, CA

24 House of Blues – Bronze Peacock, Houston, TX

26 Center Stage, Atlanta, GA

29 Foundry, Philadelphia, PA

30 Union Stage, Washington, DC

31 Webster Hall, New York, NY

JUNE

2 The Sinclair, Boston, MA

4 Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

6 History, Toronto, ON

JULY

3 Montreal Jazzfest, Montreal, QC

13 Halifax Jazzfest, Montreal, QC