Charly Bliss have announced their new album ‘Forever’

The band has introduced the album with the single 'Nineteen'.

Charly Bliss are set to release their new album ‘Forever’ on August 16th, via Lucky Number.

The band has introduced the album with the single ‘Nineteen’, which is accompanied by a music video directed by Henry Kaplan.

Eva Hendricks, the band’s lead vocalist, shared her thoughts on the track: “I’ll always be fascinated by love and relationships that don’t quite work and bring tsunamis of heartbreak. The further away I am from it, the kind of love that bashes you against the rocks just as often as it carries you over waves of manic joy, the easier it is to see the full scope of it. First love is crazy.”

The band formed by Eva Hendricks, Sam Hendricks, Spencer Fox, and Dan Shure, began the writing process for ‘Forever’ with a clear directive that the music had to be fun. “Fun is our natural state,” says guitarist Spencer Fox. “No one has more fun than us and no one loves each other more than us.”

The tracklisting for ‘Forever’ reads.

  1. Tragic
  2. Calling You Out
  3. Back There Now
  4. Nineteen
  5. In Your Bed
  6. I’m Not Dead
  7. How Do You Do It
  8. I Don’t Know Anything
  9. Here Comes The Darkness
  10. Waiting For You
  11. Easy To Love You
  12. Last First Kiss
