Charly Bliss shave shared a new single, ‘Waiting For You’

Charly Bliss have unveiled ‘Waiting For You’, taken from their forthcoming album ‘FOREVER’, set for release on 16th August via Lucky Number.

The track arrives alongside a music video directed by Henry Kaplan, a frequent collaborator of the band. Lead vocalist Eva Hendricks describes the song as “A love song for my bandmates. While I was separated from Sam, Spencer, & Dan during the pandemic, I remember watching videos of us playing shows and thinking ‘How could I have taken this for granted?’ I couldn’t see how beautiful everything really was and how lucky we were. It was agonizing to be apart for that long but helpful, because I don’t think I’ll ever let myself forget that again.”

Hendricks also commented on the video’s personal touches, saying, “the room is full of personal little Charly Bliss Easter eggs. Sam’s daughter’s first school photo, a t-shirt I made with my best friend Amanda at the mall when we were 8 years old, birthday cards, letters, and notes. It had to be personal to match how sentimental the lyrics are, and Henry and the whole team worked so hard to make that possible.”

In support of ‘FOREVER’, Charly Bliss are embarking on a headline tour across North America this autumn. The band are also set to perform at Pitchfork London 2024, with a show scheduled at The Garage on 6th November. Tickets for all shows are available now via the band’s website.