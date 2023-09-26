Chase Atlantic have released a new single, ‘MAMACITA’

The band's latest album 'Beauty in Death' was released in 2021.

Chase Atlantic have released a new single, ‘MAMACITA’.

The track follows on from their recent drop ‘OHMAMI’, and arrives with the teaser that there may be tour dates announced soon for next year.

A press release explains: “The Aussie-born, LA-based trio are authors of their own genre, once again blurring the boundaries of modern, Gen Z-inspired pop music. Here, they cross-pollinate Latin beats, hip-swaying, tropical percussion, fresh and sunny soundscapes, and sweet vocal melodies. If there was ever a track to extend the summer, it’s ‘MAMACITA’.”

Check it out below.

