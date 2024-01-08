Chase Atlantic have released a video for their latest single, ‘MAMACITA’

Chase Atlantic have released a video for their new single, ‘MAMACITA’.

The track follows on from their recent drop ‘OHMAMI’, and arrives with the teaser that there may be tour dates announced soon for next year.

A press release explains: “The Aussie-born, LA-based trio are authors of their own genre, once again blurring the boundaries of modern, Gen Z-inspired pop music. Here, they cross-pollinate Latin beats, hip-swaying, tropical percussion, fresh and sunny soundscapes, and sweet vocal melodies. If there was ever a track to extend the summer, it’s ‘MAMACITA’.”

Check it out below.