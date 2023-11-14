Chastity Belt have announced a new album, ‘Live Laugh Love’

Check out the record's opener, 'Hollow'.
Photo credit: Jena Feldman

Chastity Belt have announced a new album, ‘Live Laugh Love’.

Their first full-length for Suicide Squeeze Records, it’s set for release on 29th March preceded by lead single ‘Hollow’.

Julia Shapiro says of the track: “A classic Chazzy-style tune about feeling lost and stuck, waiting for something to change without necessarily taking action. The older I get, the more I realize that I might just always feel this way, and it’s more about sitting with the feeling and accepting it, rather than trying to fight it. I’m still here, doing my thing, whatever that is. I remember first jamming on this song together when we were all in Joshua Tree during the pandemic… maybe spring 2021?”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. Hollow
  2. Funny
  3. Clumsy
  4. It’s Cool
  5. Kool-Aid
  6. Chemtrails
  7. Blue
  8. Tethered
  9. I-90 Bridge
  10. Laugh
  11. Like That
