Chastity Belt have announced a new UK tour.

The dates are in support of their upcoming album, ‘Live Laugh Love’. Their first full-length for Suicide Squeeze Records, it’s set for release on 29th March and has already been teased with lead single ‘Hollow’.

Catch them live at the following:

JUNE

8 Brighton UK @ The Hope & Ruin

9 Leeds UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11 Glasgow UK @ Room 2

12 Manchester UK @ Deaf Institute

13 Bristol UK @ Dareshack

14 London, UK @ Village Underground