Chastity Belt’s new single is a “fictionalised account of real times in Seattle” – check out ‘I-90 Bridge’

Chastity Belt have released a new single, ‘I-90 Bridge’.

It’s a track from their upcoming album, ‘Live Laugh Love’. Their first full-length for Suicide Squeeze Records, it’s set for release on 29th March and has already been teased with lead single ‘Hollow’.

On the new video, guitarist and vocalist Lydia Lund says: “‘I-90 Bridge’ is the fictionalised account of real times in Seattle. When I wrote the chords and melody, the song felt like a classic chastity belt song which deserved classic chastity belt lyrics addressing growing pains and self reflection in Seattle. Gretch took an old camcorder out on her bike one recent winter evening to document the summer night ride referred to in the song – capturing flashing headlights and reflective waves.”

Check out the new track below, and catch them live at the following:

JUNE

8 Brighton UK @ The Hope & Ruin

9 Leeds UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11 Glasgow UK @ Room 2

12 Manchester UK @ Deaf Institute

13 Bristol UK @ Dareshack

14 London, UK @ Village Underground