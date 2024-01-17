Chelsea Wolfe has released a new single about a long-time-coming split, ‘Everything Turns Blue’

Chelsea Wolfe has released a new single.

‘Everything Turns Blue’ is from her recently-announced new album, ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’. The record is due on 9th February via Loma Vista, accompanied by a London show at Heaven on 21st April.

This single is about “finding yourself again after a long era of being part of something toxic,” she explains. “Making a split with someone after 10 years, 20 years, 30 years — there’s going to be some high highs and low lows as you begin to process it all.”

Of the album, she adds: “It’s a record about the past self reaching out to the present self reaching out to the future self to summon change, growth, and guidance.

“It’s a story of freeing yourself from situations and patterns that are holding you back in order to become self-empowered. It’s an invitation to step into your authenticity.”

Check out the new single below.