Chelsea Wolfe has released a new single about living your best life, ‘Tunnel Lights’

Chelsea Wolfe has released a new single.

‘Tunnel Lights’ is from her recently-announced new album, ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’. The record is due on 9th February via Loma Vista, accompanied by a London show at Heaven on 21st April.

She says of the track: “‘Tunnel Lights’ is about actually living instead of just ‘getting by.’ It’s about waking up to the fact that you’ve been languishing in the dark and it’s time to start taking steps towards the lights that’ll guide you out of the tunnel-cave.”

Of the album, she adds: “It’s a record about the past self reaching out to the present self reaching out to the future self to summon change, growth, and guidance.

“It’s a story of freeing yourself from situations and patterns that are holding you back in order to become self-empowered. It’s an invitation to step into your authenticity.”

Check out the new single below.