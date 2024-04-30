Chelsea Wolfe has covered Spiritbox’s ‘Cellar Door’ – listen

Chelsea Wolfe has delivered a cover of Spiritbox’s ‘Cellar Door’ on The BBC Radio 1 Rock Show, hosted by Dan P Carter.

Part of a live session, it also featured tracks from her latest album ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She,’ including ‘Dusk,’ ‘House Of Self-Undoing,’ and ‘Tunnel Lights.’

The cover version of ‘Cellar Door’ presents a stark contrast to Spiritbox’s original, offering a raw and intimate reinterpretation that introduces a new layer of depth and drama. You can listen via BBC Radio 1’s website, with her cover of ‘Cellar Door’ starting at 01:40:33 into the broadcast.

Chelsea Wolfe is also set to embark on a UK and Ireland tour in October, with stops in major cities including Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Leeds, Brighton, and Bristol. The dates in full read:

OCTOBER

25 Button Factory, Dublin, IRE

26 Limelight 2, Belfast, N-IRE

27 Saint Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

28 Academy2, Manchester, UK

29 KOKO, London, UK

31 Irish Centre, Leeds, UK

NOVEMBER

1 Chalk, Brighton, UK

2 Marble Factory, Bristol, UK