Chelsea Wolfe has booked a new UK and Ireland tour for October and November

Her new album is coming this week.
Photo credit: Ebru Yildiz

Chelsea Wolfe has announced a new tour.

She’ll be performing in support of her new album, ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’. The record is due on 9th February via Loma Vista, accompanied by a London show at Heaven on 21st April.

“It’s a record about the past self reaching out to the present self reaching out to the future self to summon change, growth, and guidance,” she explains.

“It’s a story of freeing yourself from situations and patterns that are holding you back in order to become self-empowered. It’s an invitation to step into your authenticity.”

The tour will visit:

OCTOBER
25 IRE, Dublin, Button Factory
26 N-IRE, Belfast, Limelight 2
27 UK, Glasgow, Saint Luke’s
28 UK, Manchester, Academy2
29 UK, London, KOKO
31 UK, Leeds, Irish Centre

NOVEMBER
01 UK, Brighton, Chalk
02 UK, Bristol, Marble Factory

Check out the new single below.

