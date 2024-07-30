Chelsea Wolfe has announced her ‘Undone’ EP, featuring remixes by †††, Forest Swords and more

Chelsea Wolfe have announced a new remix EP titled ‘UNDONE’.

Set for release on 30th August via Loma Vista Recordings, the EP will feature reworks from artists including ††† (Crosses), Forest Swords, Full of Hell, Boy Harsher, and others.

The EP follows Wolfe’s latest album ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’, and she has unveiled ‘Tunnel Lights (††† Remix)’, featuring vocals from Chino Moreno (††† / Deftones), as part of the announcement.

“She Reaches Out felt like the perfect record to have official remixes for since it’s themed so heavily with transformation,” says Wolfe. “I called in some artists I really respect to expand upon the sonic universe we created with Dave Sitek and it’s been such a treat and delight to hear each song come back transformed!”

Check out the new single below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads:

1. Dusk (Ash Koosha Remix)

2. Eyes Like Nightshade (Full of Hell Remix)

3. House of Self-Undoing (Boy Harsher Remix)

4. Everything Turns Blue (Justin K Broadrick Remix)

5. Whispers In The Echo Chamber (Forest Swords Remix)

6. Tunnel Lights (††† Remix)

Wolfe is set to continue touring in support of ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’. Her upcoming dates include a performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre supporting Wardruna, followed by a UK and European tour.

The dates read:

OCTOBER

3 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO, USA

25 Button Factory, Dublin, IE

26 Limelight 2, Belfast, UK

27 Saint Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

28 Manchester Academy 2, Manchester, UK

29 Koko, London, UK

31 Irish Centre, Leeds, UK

NOVEMBER

1 Chalk, Brighton, UK

2 Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

3 Trix, Antwerp, BE

5 La Bam, Metz, FR

6 Rote Fabrik, Zurich, CH

8 Razzmatazz 2, Barcelona, ES

9 La Sala, Madrid, ES

10 Amplifest, Porto, PT

12 Victoire 2, Montpellier, FR

13 Circolo Magnolia, Milan, IT

15 Kino Siska, Ljubljana, SI

16 A38, Budapest, HU

18 Gagarin 205, Athens, GR